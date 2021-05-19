China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state media

China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state mediaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:26 IST
China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday.
China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere, and look for signs of ancient life.
