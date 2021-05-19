Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures fall as tech stocks lag ahead of Fed minutes

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose 2.0% after reporting a quarterly profit and sales that beat analysts' estimates. Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms dropped as the price of Bitcoin briefly fell below the $40,000 mark after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving digital coins.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:36 IST
US STOCKS-Futures fall as tech stocks lag ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, led by losses in rate-sensitive technology stocks on fears that rising inflation could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare back its support soon.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes touched a one-week high, driving down shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc by about 1% premarket. Tech and other growth stocks are sensitive to yields as their value rests heavily on earnings years into the future, which are discounted more deeply when expectations of interest rates hikes rise.

Investors will also focus on minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting, where it stood pat on interest rates. The statement is due to be issued at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). "We will scan the minutes for more details on policymakers' view, but bearing in mind that we got to hear from some of them after the more-than-expected surge in inflation last week, we will treat the minutes as outdated," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

Strong inflation readings and signs of a worker shortage in recent weeks have fueled fears of inflation and roiled stock markets, despite reassurances from Fed officials that the rise in prices would be temporary. Wall Street's main indexes fell in a late session selloff on Tuesday as weak housing starts data overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.

U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Companies Inc reported a 25.9% jump in quarterly same-store but it lagged larger rival Home Depot's growth, sending its shares down 2.4%. Target Corp gained 2.1% after it beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales as a strong vaccination drive and stimulus checks encouraged shoppers to return to stores.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 222 points, or 0.65%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 34.25 points, or 0.83%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 163.75 points, or 1.24%. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose 2.0% after reporting a quarterly profit and sales that beat analysts' estimates.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms dropped as the price of Bitcoin briefly fell below the $40,000 mark after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving digital coins. Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global fell 3.7%, Bitcoin bank Silvergate Capital Corp shed 0.5% and miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings were down 6.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rain, thundershowers recorded in parts of UP

Light to moderate rain or thundershower was recorded at several places in Uttar Pradesh, Met officials said on Wednesday.Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in eastern part of the state and at isolated places in...

Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life

Malawi on Wednesday destroyed 19,610 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that expired 18 days after arriving, despite assurances from the African Union AU and World Health Organisation WHO that the vaccines were safe until mid-July.A bat...

Dr Vardhan inspects new oxygen plant and COVID blocks at Safdarjung Hospital

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare inspected the newly installed Oxygen Plant and the construction progress of new COVID Blocks at Safdarjung Hospital, today morning.Expansion of high-end medical facilities at th...

'You need to protect us' - French police protest against violence

Thousands of French police officers protested outside the National Assembly on Wednesday to demand a government crackdown on violence against the security forces and tougher punishment for aggressors. Some booed Interior Minister Gerald Dar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021