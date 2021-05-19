Oppo launches Android 12 Beta 1 for Find X3 Pro

Oppo has released the ColorOS (Developer Preview) based on Android 12 Beta 1 for the Find X3 Pro. The Chinese phone maker was also one of the first brands to launch Android 11 last year.

Starting today, developers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Chinese mainland and Taiwan can download the latest system via the Oppo open platform.

"Currently we have close to 400 million monthly active users of ColorOS around the world. With Android 12, we will continue our momentum to provide developers and users the most vibrant experience," Oppo said.

Oppo said that system UI, security and privacy will be the main principles for ColorOS 12 and the company is also making efforts to give users more control and transparency regarding data security and privacy.

The OEM is also deepening its collaborations with Android to bring more innovative and customized experiences to its users and developers.

"To enable better intelligent connectivity, Oppo will continue to work with developers and partners globally to explore an open and integrated ecosystem and create a more intelligent and connected world," Oppo noted.

Android 12 is the latest iteration of Google's operating system designed to give users more transparency and control. It will provide more compatibility with multimedia formats and support for more content insertion. The improved system UI features new functional bars and updated operating modes.

Oppo Find X3 Pro: Specifications

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For video shooting and photography, there is a 50MP Sony IMX766 wide-angle lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, and a 3MP macro sensor.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging and 30W wireless fast charging.