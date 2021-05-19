Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Would you wash with snail slime soap?; Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Would you wash with snail slime soap?; Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi faces a prompt punishment of 50 push-ups when he joins the national team squad for the European Championship at the end of the month. Batshuayi prematurely announced his own inclusion in the 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, firing off a tweet before the squad's official announcement was completed at a formal news conference addressed by coach Roberto Martinez.

Would you wash with snail slime soap?

Foamy slime bubbles onto Damien Desrocher's hand as he lightly rubs one of the thousands of snails he keeps in an enclosure in his backyard. The 28-year-old French artisan began using the gastropod fluid to make soap bars, which he sells in local markets, in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-UK anti-doping chief to join Tennis Integrity Agency

The head of UK Anti-Doping, Nicole Sapstead, is leaving to take up a new role with the International Tennis Integrity Agency after 12 years with the organisation, UKAD said on Wednesday. Sapstead, who has been chief executive of UKAD for si...

Govt extends FCRA registration date for NGOs till September 30

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has extended the validity of the registration certificates issued to NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA, which expired on September 29, 2020, till September 30 this year due to the restr...

Asia Cup called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka: SLC CEO De Silva

The 2021 Asia Cup, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was on Wednesday called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in the island nation.The Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018, was scheduled to be held in June but Sri Lanka Cricket...

Bhumi Pednekar pens down emotional note on her late father's birth anniversary

Remembering her late father- Satish Pednekar on his birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar shared her childhood throwback picture along with an emotional note on Wednesday. The Toilet-Ek Prem Katha actor took to her Instagram and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021