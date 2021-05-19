Science News Roundup: China releases first images taken by Martian rover; Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract

Science News Roundup: China releases first images taken by Martian rover; Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contractDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract, boosts rocket capacity
Billionaire-backed space transport startup Astra, which aims to go public before July in a $2.1 billion blank-check deal, has signed its first commercial launch contract with private imaging firm Planet, its chief executive told Reuters. The Alameda, California-based company also said it would be able to lift satellites weighing up to 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to low-Earth orbit before 2025, a tenfold leap in capacity from its current designs, aimed at winning business from forthcoming broadband mega-constellations like Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper.
China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state media
China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday. China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere, and look for signs of ancient life.
