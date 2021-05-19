Left Menu

Scientists should know transmissibility of Indian variant next week – UK medical officer

"We have a credible range that goes from a few percent more transmissible through to ... 50% more transmissible.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday that scientists should know by next week how much more transmissible the COVID-19 variant first found in India is compared to other strains.

"The best estimate I can give you really is the data will begin to firm up next week, and next week will be the first time when we have a ranging shot at what the transmissibility increase is," Van-Tam told a press conference. "We have a credible range that goes from a few percent more transmissible through to ... 50% more transmissible. I think most people feel it is going to be somewhere in the middle, rather than at the extremes of that band

