Left Menu

China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft -Xinhua

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:41 IST
China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft -Xinhua

The launch of China's Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft has been postponed due to technical reasons, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The next launch time would be determined later, Xinhua reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency.

The Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft is being carried by the Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Kingpin of Remdesivir black marketing gang held, 63 vials seized

Police have arrested a man for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections, and seized 63 vials worth Rs 1.63 lakh from him in Nashik district of Maharashtra, an official said.The accused, identified as Siddhesh Arun Patil from Palghar ...

Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic trial nears end

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store.The timing of Cooks highly anticipated testimony was c...

Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday fr...

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a driver ambassador. The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021