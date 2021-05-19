China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft -Xinhua

The launch of China's Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft has been postponed due to technical reasons, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The next launch time would be determined later, Xinhua reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency.

The Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft is being carried by the Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket.

