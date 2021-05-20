Science News Roundup: DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born; China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract, boosts rocket capacity

Billionaire-backed space transport startup Astra, which aims to go public before July in a $2.1 billion blank-check deal, has signed its first commercial launch contract with private imaging firm Planet, its chief executive told Reuters. The Alameda, California-based company also said it would be able to lift satellites weighing up to 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to low-Earth orbit before 2025, a tenfold leap in capacity from its current designs, aimed at winning business from forthcoming broadband mega-constellations like Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper.

China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state media

China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday. China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere, and look for signs of ancient life.

Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The second phase of the auction is underway and will last until June 10. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. (www.blueorigin.com)

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

Spanish researchers set out on Wednesday to settle the dispute over the true origins of Christopher Columbus after various theories in the past decades claimed the explorer hailed from Portugal or Spain, rather than Italy, as most scholars agree. "There is no doubt on our part (about his Italian origin), but we can provide objective data that can ... close a series of existing theories," Jose Antonio Lorente, lead scientist of the DNA study at the University of Granada, told a video news conference.

China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft - Xinhua

The launch of China's Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft has been postponed due to technical reasons, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. The next launch time would be determined later, Xinhua reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)