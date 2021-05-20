Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-05-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 07:49 IST
New iOS setting to restrict data sharing btw Workspace and personal Google accounts
Google has introduced a new 'data protection' setting for admins to restrict data and content sharing between Google Workspace accounts and personal Google accounts on iOS devices.

"Google applications on iOS support multi-user logins, allowing users to access Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides with their personal and Google Workspace accounts. Giving admins the ability to control how data is shared across user accounts helps minimize accidental data sharing," Google said.

The new settings control how users can transfer work data between supported Google apps.

  • Allow users to copy work data to personal apps - When disabled, users can't copy or drag information from/between Google apps or use the All inboxes feature in Gmail which combines messages from multiple Gmail accounts into one inbox.
  • Allow users to share work data to personal accounts using iOS share sheet - When disabled, users can't share content in a Google app (Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides) from work accounts to personal accounts

Google says the new data protection setting will help increase the security of corporate data on iOS.

The new data protection settings are available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

