OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10 rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 11:41 IST
OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus on Thursday announced the release of OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. This new build will arrive as an OTA to users currently running the Open Beta 9.

The latest open beta build brings along May 2021 Android Security patch, Bitmoji AOD function along with several fixes and improvements to both the flagships. The update also improves the connection stability with OnePlus Buds and the video preview clarity under 4k 60FPS mode.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8/OnePlus8 Pro OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10:

System

  • Improved the loading speed of the Privacy Policy page
  • Improved the text display of the Setup Wizard
  • Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected
  • Fixed the abnormal display issue with the Setting's title when the Freeform Windows is enabled
  • Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar displays two SIM cards' mobile data icons at the same time
  • Fixed the small probability issue that some covers of third-party music apps still display as lock screen even the music notification is removed
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Ambient display

  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on the condition of date, time, weather and the music listening. ( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display- Bitmoji )

Phone

  • Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus watch and OnePlus buds
  • Fixed the issue that the call recording list is not updated in time after the system is upgraded
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the details page of Contact is not displayed
  • Fixed the issue that the calling content is not displayed

Camera

  • Improved the video preview clarity under 4K 60FPS mode

Bluetooth

  • Improved the connection stability with OnePlus Buds

Network

  • Fixed the small probability issue that the non-default data SIM card in gaming mode can't get access to the 4G network
  • Fixed the issue that the nearby Wi-Fi network cannot be switched intelligently
  • Fixed the occasional failure to connect to the Wi-Fi network

In a post on the OnePlus community forums, the company warned users that the beta software are not as stable as its official OTAs and advised them to make a full system backup before installing the latest build.

