Left Menu

Infosys joins hands with CFA Australia on digital accessibility

As the presenting partner of the Australian Access Awards, Infosys will help drive awareness on digital accessibility and inspire change among organisations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:50 IST
Infosys joins hands with CFA Australia on digital accessibility
Infosys has partnered with the Centre for Accessibility (CFA) Australia to help drive awareness and inspire a more accessible and inclusive community via the Australian Access Awards Image Credit: ANI

Infosys has partnered with the Centre for Accessibility (CFA) Australia, a not-for-profit organisation working to promote digital access, to help drive awareness and inspire a more accessible and inclusive community via the Australian Access Awards, a bi-annual event to celebrate organisations and individuals that are committed to optimising digital access in their campaigns, services or resources.

As the presenting partner of the Australian Access Awards, Infosys will help drive awareness on digital accessibility and inspire change among organisations in the region.

"Improving accessibility in our workplaces and community is a continuous journey and there's a lot that can be optimised. We're committed to that journey through Pathways and our other workplace initiatives, creating more digital accessibility opportunities within our organisation," said Andrew Groth, SVP Infosys and Region Head Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian Access Awards 2021 will be held on November 19 in Fremantle, Western Australia, with the nominations opening today on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2021. The 2021 edition of the Award features two new categories - International website of the year and International app of the year - to celebrate international organisations that have websites or apps used by Australians that meet accessibility best practice.

Commenting on the collaboration, Scott Hollier, CEO of Centre for Accessibility Australia, said, "We are proud to become an advisor to Infosys and partner with them for the Australian Access Awards which we believe can really help encourage inclusive and accessible experiences within the workplace and wider community."

"1 in 5 Australians are living with disability. As the pandemic has proven, digital accessibility provides essential connections to community, services and products. Equitable access in the online world is as important as physical accessibility," Hollier added.

Besides, Australian supermarket chain Coles is the Platinum Sponsor while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) is the Gold Sponsor for the Australian Access Awards 2021.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French court: victims of faulty breast implants should receive compensation

The Paris appeal court on Thursday has confirmed that victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese PIP should receive compensation, French advocacy association PIPA representing victims said in a stateme...

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...

Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 bln plan to limit Roundup claims

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed 2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Ch...

Give cyclone relief aid to other states too, say NCP & Sena

The NCP on Thursday claimed that six states, including Maharashtra and Goa, suffered losses due to Cyclone Tauktae, but the Centre announced financial assistance only for Gujarat.The Shiv Sena, which shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021