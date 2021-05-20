Infosys joins hands with CFA Australia on digital accessibility

Infosys has partnered with the Centre for Accessibility (CFA) Australia, a not-for-profit organisation working to promote digital access, to help drive awareness and inspire a more accessible and inclusive community via the Australian Access Awards, a bi-annual event to celebrate organisations and individuals that are committed to optimising digital access in their campaigns, services or resources.

As the presenting partner of the Australian Access Awards, Infosys will help drive awareness on digital accessibility and inspire change among organisations in the region.

"Improving accessibility in our workplaces and community is a continuous journey and there's a lot that can be optimised. We're committed to that journey through Pathways and our other workplace initiatives, creating more digital accessibility opportunities within our organisation," said Andrew Groth, SVP Infosys and Region Head Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian Access Awards 2021 will be held on November 19 in Fremantle, Western Australia, with the nominations opening today on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2021. The 2021 edition of the Award features two new categories - International website of the year and International app of the year - to celebrate international organisations that have websites or apps used by Australians that meet accessibility best practice.

Commenting on the collaboration, Scott Hollier, CEO of Centre for Accessibility Australia, said, "We are proud to become an advisor to Infosys and partner with them for the Australian Access Awards which we believe can really help encourage inclusive and accessible experiences within the workplace and wider community."

"1 in 5 Australians are living with disability. As the pandemic has proven, digital accessibility provides essential connections to community, services and products. Equitable access in the online world is as important as physical accessibility," Hollier added.

Besides, Australian supermarket chain Coles is the Platinum Sponsor while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) is the Gold Sponsor for the Australian Access Awards 2021.