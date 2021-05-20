Asus releases second update for Zenfone 8 series; brings camera improvement

Asus has released yet another update for the newly launched Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, days after the company released the first major software update post-launch.

The latest update is arriving as version 30.11.55.39 and 30.11.51.44 to the Zenfone 8 Flip and Zenfone 8, respectively. It improves the system stability as well as the camera quality on both phones and enables VoLTE on Vodafone in Spain.

Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 8/Zenfone 8 Flip update:

Improved camera quality

Fixed thumbnails issue in 3rd party camera

Fixed issue where ultra-durable notification could not be removed

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Spain)

Improved system stability

Since the update is rolling out in stages, it may take some days for everyone to receive the OTA. If you haven't received the update notification, you can manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8/Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness while the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

Both the phone are powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. While the Zenfone 8 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, the Zenfone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both support Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.

The Zenfone 8 houses a dual rear camera system comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. The Zenfone 8 Flip has an additional 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.