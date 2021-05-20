AV-Comparatives says that the Colonial Disaster could have been prevented with Enterprise Endpoint Security and proper Patch Management

Left Menu

PTI | Innsbruck | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:57 IST
INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed independent security software testing platform, AV-Comparatives has recently released the results of its Enterprise Endpoint Protection (EPP) Main-Test Series. This factsheet report comprises of the findings of the Enterprise Malware Protection Test and Enterprise Real-World Protection Test.

By using one of those Enterprise Security Solutions and proper patch management the Colonial Ransomware Disaster could have been prevented easily.

Continuing its impressive work, AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the release of a new report based on the company's recently conducted Enterprise Main-Test Series. This test series is dedicated to Enterprise products, and the just released factsheet contains the results of the Enterprise Malware Protection Test and Enterprise Real-World Protection Test. Company sources revealed that the complete report with the Performance Test and product reviews will be published in July.

As part of its Enterprise Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives evaluated as many as 19 enterprise products under Windows 10 64-bit. The products tested are: • Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security pack • Avast Enterprise Antivirus Pro Plus • Bitdefender GravityZone Elite • Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials • CrowdStrike Falcon Pro • Cybereason Enterprise • Elastic Security • ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud • FireEye Endpoint Security • Fortinet FortiClient with EMS, FortiSandbox & FortiEDRG Data Endpoint Protection Enterprise • K7 Enterprise Security Advanced • Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Enterprise – Select, with KSC • Malwarebytes EDR • Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager • Panda Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether • Sophos Intercept X Advanced • Vipre Endpoint Cloud • VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard ''By using one of those Enterprise Endpoint Protection and proper patch management the Colonial Ransomware Disaster could have been prevented. It is important to keep your systems protected and patched,'' said AV-Comparatives co-founder Peter Stelzhammer.

The report provides a brief overview of the results of the Enterprise Real-World Protection Test run carried out in March and April 2021. A test set consisting of 373 test cases (such as malicious URLs) was used to arrive at the results.

The Malware Protection Test was conducted to evaluate a security program's ability to protect a system against infection by malicious files before, during or after execution. 1,008 recent malware samples were used for this test. A false alarm test with common Enterprise software was also performed. All tested products had zero false alarms on common Enterprise software.

To access the just published test results from AV-Comparatives, please visit https://www.av-comparatives.org About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

