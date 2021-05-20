Left Menu

Google appeals court order to unblock YouTube account of sanctioned businessman

In April, the Moscow Arbitration Court said Google must restore Tsargrad's account or face a daily 100,000 rouble ($1,358.29) fine, which would double each week that Google failed to comply. Malofeev was placed under U.S. and EU sanctions in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, which he denies.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:06 IST
Google appeals court order to unblock YouTube account of sanctioned businessman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google's Russian arm said on Thursday it had lodged an appeal against a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of a Christian Orthodox news channel owned by a Russian businessman who is under U.S. and EU financial sanctions.

Tsargrad TV, which is owned by Konstantin Malofeev, says YouTube blocked its account in July 2020 without providing a reason. Google said at the time that it has a policy of suspending accounts found to violate sanctions or trade restriction rules. In April, the Moscow Arbitration Court said Google must restore Tsargrad's account or face a daily 100,000 rouble ($1,358.29) fine, which would double each week that Google failed to comply.

Malofeev was placed under U.S. and EU sanctions in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, which he denies. Russia considers such Western sanctions illegal. The dispute with YouTube is one of a number of cases in which U.S. tech and social media giants have drawn the ire of the Russian state. President Vladimir Putin accused social media companies of "monopolism" in a speech this year to the World Economic Forum.

Russia has been punitively impeding the speed of Twitter since March and warned other tech platforms, including YouTube, over failing to delete content it deems illegal. "We've now filed an appeal against last month's Tsargrad ruling, because it sets aside the prior decisions of multiple Russian courts, and comes with a penalty that is out of all proportion to the matter at hand," Google Russia said in a statement.

"We're also appealing because the decision creates a great deal of uncertainty for foreign investors - like Google - in Russia. We look forward to presenting our arguments in detail at the appeal hearing." Malofeev's representatives said they categorically disagreed with Google's appeal and its interpretation of the ruling.

"We believe that the earlier ruling is absolutely legal and we will prove this in the appeal hearing, which is likely to take place at the end of June," Malofeev's press secretary Valeriy Rukobratskiy told Reuters. Google Russia said the appeal had been filed on Wednesday. ($1 = 73.6220 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran president gives his most upbeat view yet of nuke talks

Irans president on Thursday offered his most optimistic assessment yet of ongoing talks to resuscitate his countrys nuclear deal with world powers, claiming there had been major agreement among diplomats even as other nations involved sugge...

Russia's Lavrov calls for military dialogue between Arctic states

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called for Arctic states to include military issues in talks between them about the future of the region. It is important to extend the positive relations that we have within the Arctic Cou...

Boxing-AIBA launches independent probe into Jordanian boxer's death

The International Boxing Association has initiated an independent investigation into the death of teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, who died last month after sustaining a head injury at the world youth championships in Poland. The ...

AP govt presents Rs 2.29 lakh crore budget for FY 2021-22

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday presented its annual budget for the financial year 2021-22 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.29 lakh crore and an estimated revenue of Rs 1.77 lakh crore.Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021