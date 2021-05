BRIEF-Tiktok Says Launches New Tools To Combat Bullying On Its Platform

* TIKTOK SAYS INTRODUCING ABILITY TO DELETE MULTIPLE COMMENTS AT ONCE OR REPORT THEM FOR POTENTIALLY VIOLATING COMMUNITY GUIDELINES - TWEET

* TIKTOK SAYS ACCOUNTS THAT POST BULLYING OR OTHER NEGATIVE COMMENTS CAN NOW BE BLOCKED IN BULK TOO * TIKTOK SAYS FEATURE IS ROLLING OUT TODAY IN SELECT MARKETS AND MORE GLOBALLY OVER THE COMING WEEKS Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3frSo6c] Further company coverage: [ ]

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)