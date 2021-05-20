Left Menu

Google to open first physical store in New York this summer

20-05-2021
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would open its first physical store in New York City this summer, mirroring a retail approach that has helped Apple Inc rake in billions of dollars in the last two decades. The Google store will be located in the city's Chelsea neighborhood near the its New York City campus, which houses over 11,000 employees.

Google, which has set up pop-up stores in the past to promote its products, said it would sell Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks and Fitbit fitness trackers along with Nest smart home devices at the retail outlet. Visitors will also be able to avail customer service for their devices and pick up their online orders at the store. (https://bit.ly/3wrqXjX)

The announcement signals the internet giant has taken a leaf out of Apple's play-book of operating physical stores and providing in-person services to boost sales. Apple, which opened its first two retail stores in Virginia in 2001, has 270 stores in the United States and many more around the world that drive its sales and also provide shoppers hands-on customer service.

