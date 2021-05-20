Left Menu

US ends use of 2 immigration jails accused of mistreatment

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will stop using immigration detention facilities in Massachusetts and Georgia that are the subject of abuse allegations.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said federal authorities will no longer use the jail in Bristol County, Massachusetts, and the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.The Massachusetts jail has been accused of overcrowding and overall inhumane conditions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:54 IST
US ends use of 2 immigration jails accused of mistreatment
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will stop using immigration detention facilities in Massachusetts and Georgia that are the subject of abuse allegations.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said federal authorities will no longer use the jail in Bristol County, Massachusetts, and the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia.

The Massachusetts jail has been accused of overcrowding and overall inhumane conditions. Women held at the facility in Georgia reported being subjected to medical procedures against their will, including hysterectomies.

Those allegations are the subject of ongoing federal investigations. “Allow me to state one foundational principle: We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” Mayorkas said in announcing the decision.

Both were run under contract for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DHS is ending its agreement with the Bristol County Sheriff's Office to run the jail facility in Massachusetts.

Mayorkas said authorities will preserve evidence for the investigations as they transfer immigration detainees out of the privately run facility in Georgia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021