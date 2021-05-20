Construction software firm Procore's shares jump 25% in market debut

Construction software firm Procore Technologies Inc was valued at nearly $11 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after its shares opened 25% above their initial public offering price.

Shares of the company, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange nearly a year after it had first filed to go public, opened at $84 each, compared with its IPO price of $67.

