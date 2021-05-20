Biden, South Korea's Moon to discuss North Korea, China - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
North Korea will be a key topic when U.S. President Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, the White House said on Thursday.
"We expect that North Korea will be a central topic of the discussion, of course, tomorrow," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that the two leaders would also discuss issues such as climate change, China and the economy."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- North Korea
- White House
- Moon Jae
- Joe Biden
- South Korean
- U.S.
- Jen Psaki
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Formal announcements on ambassadors soon: White House
White House: U.S. committed to keeping NATO doors open to nations that want to join
White House's Bernstein: Jobs report shows "long way to go" in economic recovery
Data shows waning COVID impact on U.S. jobs searches, White House's Boushey says
White House: Jobs report shows "long way to go" in economic recovery