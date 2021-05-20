Left Menu

Biden, South Korea's Moon to discuss North Korea, China - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:22 IST
Biden, South Korea's Moon to discuss North Korea, China - White House
North Korea will be a key topic when U.S. President Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, the White House said on Thursday.

"We expect that North Korea will be a central topic of the discussion, of course, tomorrow," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that the two leaders would also discuss issues such as climate change, China and the economy."

