Soccer: Colombia to request Copa America postponement, sports minister says
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 04:41 IST
Colombia will ask the South American Soccer Federation to postpone the Copa America tournament until spectators can be present at stadiums, sports minister Ernesto Lucena said on Thursday.
The tournament, jointly hosted by Colombia and Argentina, is set to begin next month.
