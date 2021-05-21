Left Menu

Dark Mode now rolling out to Microsoft Office app for Android

With Dark Mode, you can now adjust the Office app to low-light environments to reduce eye strain whilst keeping the battery consumption low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:31 IST
Dark Mode now rolling out to Microsoft Office app for Android
Dark Mode will be rolling out to users worldwide over the next few weeks. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is finally rolling out the highly-requested feature - Dark Mode - to the Office app for Android phones. With Dark Mode, you can now adjust the Office app to low-light environments to reduce eye strain whilst keeping the battery consumption low.

The Microsoft Office app combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, the most widely used tools for working with documents, spreadsheets and presentations, into a single app and allows you to work together on Office documents with others in real-time. You can instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint document and share or transfer them.

"It's been a highly requested feature by many of our customers, and we're proud to begin releasing it today. Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working on mobile devices," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Dark Mode will be rolling out to users worldwide over the next few weeks, so if you do not see it in your app yet, you can expect to receive an update in the near future that will have it, Microsoft said.

How to enable Dark Mode?

  • Open the Microsoft Office app on your Andorid phone
  • Tap your profile icon on the Home tab
  • Go to Settings
  • Select Light, Dark, or System Default from the Theme options

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021