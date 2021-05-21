Dark Mode now rolling out to Microsoft Office app for Android

Microsoft is finally rolling out the highly-requested feature - Dark Mode - to the Office app for Android phones. With Dark Mode, you can now adjust the Office app to low-light environments to reduce eye strain whilst keeping the battery consumption low.

The Microsoft Office app combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, the most widely used tools for working with documents, spreadsheets and presentations, into a single app and allows you to work together on Office documents with others in real-time. You can instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint document and share or transfer them.

Advertisement

"It's been a highly requested feature by many of our customers, and we're proud to begin releasing it today. Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working on mobile devices," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Dark Mode will be rolling out to users worldwide over the next few weeks, so if you do not see it in your app yet, you can expect to receive an update in the near future that will have it, Microsoft said.

How to enable Dark Mode?