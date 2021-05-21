Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 SoC
As per the Geekbench listing (via tipster Ankit), the Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990B will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 11.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE, has been spotted on the Geekbench database, with the listing confirming key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
Coming to its Geekbench score, the Galaxy S21 FE has scored 381 points in the single-core test and 1,917points in the multi-core test.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Geekbench.Snapdragon 888Android 116GB RAM pic.twitter.com/viQ3ehqPrD— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) May 21, 2021
Past leaks and rumours suggest that the phone will feature a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a central punch-hole for the selfie camera. The back panel will house a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery and will be offered in multiple color options, similar to the Galaxy S20 FE.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the second half of this year. Just like its predecessor, it could arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage options.
