Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 SoC

As per the Geekbench listing (via tipster Ankit), the Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990B will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 SoC
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the second half of this year. Image Credit: Voice / @OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE, has been spotted on the Geekbench database, with the listing confirming key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the Geekbench listing (via tipster Ankit), the Galaxy S21 FE with model number SM-G990B will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 11.

Coming to its Geekbench score, the Galaxy S21 FE has scored 381 points in the single-core test and 1,917points in the multi-core test.

Past leaks and rumours suggest that the phone will feature a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a central punch-hole for the selfie camera. The back panel will house a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery and will be offered in multiple color options, similar to the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the second half of this year. Just like its predecessor, it could arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021