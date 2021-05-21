How to Get Views on YouTube – 10 Effective Strategies

Building a successful YouTube channel requires a lot of hard work. It is an undeniable truth that this platform is very competitive since it has the potential to make you earn a decent living. For this reason, YouTube is one of the top social media that influencers are trying to establish themselves on. However, if you want to learn how to get views on YouTube, you will have to work hard and invest a lot of time.

Many content creators have found that one of the most effective ways to get YouTube views is to attract a lot of subscribers. Indeed, having a lot of subscriptions guarantees that your videos are going to get the attention they deserve.

In this article, you are going to discover some additional effective strategies to get YouTube views.

Use the Premiere Feature

The first thing that you need to do to get YouTube views is to get acquainted with every YouTube feature as some of them might actively contribute to the success of your channel. The premiere feature is one of these tools that can really build excitement and hype for your upcoming content. When you use this feature, you schedule your video for a specific time and day and the user will see it in advance. If they find the topic attractive, they can set a reminder to receive an email notification, when the premiere is live.

Find the Best Time to Post Your Videos

An easy answer on how to get views on YouTube is to post your content when your target audience is actually active. This means that all of your videos should be posted at the time and day when your desired users are more likely to be on the platform. Unfortunately, there is no rule that specifies how you can find the perfect time for your content. This information will be the result of a trial-and-error process that you have to go through. However, when you find it, your endeavors will pay off.

Use YouTube Cards to Promote Your Other Videos

If you want to learn how to get views on YouTube, you have to find ways to keep users watching your content. The easiest way to do that is to take advantage of all the clickable elements that YouTube allows you to place on your videos, such as the end screens and the cards. The card feature is very useful as it allows you to show related content at any time. This way, your viewers can click on the card to discover more of your content that is interesting to them. This feature spreads views to all of your content, thus boosting your overall watch time.

Create Eye-Catching Thumbnails

The first step for succeeding on the platform is to get your videos to rank high on any relevant searches. Nevertheless, the only way to get YouTube views is to convince users to click on your video and watch your content. A compelling and eye-catching thumbnail can truly make a difference when it comes to the click-through rate of a video. In fact, many YouTubers have seen a big change in their number of views, when they changed the style of their thumbnail.

Find Original Video Ideas

Another great way to make your content stand out is to find original video ideas. When a user discovers a video that hasn't been done before, he will feel curious and enticed to click on it. Original content ideas will always bring you more video views as you highlight what makes your channel special. Of course, the choice of the types of videos you post is always according to the trends in your niche. An effective strategy is to mix original content and viral trends.

Use as Many Tags as You Can

Tags are useful tools that let the YouTube algorithm know what your video is all about. The perfect selection of these tags will boost the SEO of your videos and make them rank much higher. For this reason, you need to include keywords among your tags. Furthermore, you can use special browser extensions to extract the tags that the highest-ranking videos are using so that you can replicate their success. As a general rule, you should include at least 8-10 secondary keywords in your tags.

Interact with Creators in Your Niche

Uploading high-quality content is imperative on YouTube. However, if you want to learn how to get views on YouTube, you also to discover the social part of the platform. This includes visiting the channels of other creators in your niche and interacting with their content. Watch their videos and leave your thoughtful comments to initiate the conversation. These creators will feel inclined to visit your channel and check out your content. Some of them might even propose a collaboration, which will be beneficial to both of you.

Add a Branded Watermark to Your Videos

There is no denying that a big subscriber base means that all of your videos are going to get a lot of views. All of these users are interested in your content, and for this reason, they will watch your latest content as soon as you upload it. For this reason, you need to make sure that all of your viewers can easily subscribe to your channel. A way to do that is to add a branded watermark to your video.

Use YouTube Advertising

If you can afford it, YouTube advertising is an exceptionally effective strategy for promoting your content. Your videos are going to become visible to a wide audience that you can specify so that you have more targeted results. However, it is a pricier option that many creators don't want to explore.

Include Chapters in Your Videos

If you include timestamps in your video's description, you will create chapters in the video's timeline. This way, you help users skim your video to determine if they want to watch it. In addition to this, you also boost your video's SEO as you include more keywords.

All of these are effective strategies that can get YouTube views for your videos. Try them out to grow your channel.

