Apple iPhone 12 series tops list of best-selling models for Q1 2021 by volume, revenue

The global smartphone shipment revenue crossed the USD100-billion mark in Q1 2021, with the Apple iPhone 12 series capturing one-third of the revenues in the first quarter, according to new research from Counterpoint. The iPhone 12 series dominated Q1 both in terms of revenue and volume.

In terms of revenue share, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max captured the top spot with a 12% market share, followed by the iPhone 12 at 11%, iPhone 12 Pro at 9%, iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, both at 3%. The S21 Ultra 5G was followed by iPhone 12 Mini, Galaxy S21 5G, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and iPhone SE 2020.

Advertisement

According to Counterpoint, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model in the US while the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sold more than the lower variants in the US and Europe. The top 10 highest revenue grossing models captured nearly 46% of the global smartphone revenues.

In terms of volume, the Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling model in Q1 2021 with a 5% market share, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro with a 4% and a 3% market share. The iPhone 11 which is still a popular choice for users looking for lower-cost Apple devices came in fourth with a 2% share.

Apple's volume was driven by 5G upgrades within the iOS base and the demand spill-over due to delayed launch says the research.

Xiaomi's affordable offerings - the Redmi 9A (2%) and Redmi 9 (1%) captured the fifth and sixth spot, respectively, while the Redmi Note 9 (1%) grabbed the eighth spot in the top 10 list of smartphones by volume. The Samsung Galaxy A12, A21S and A31 captured the seventh, ninth and tenth positions, respectively, all with a 1% market share.

Overall, the top 10 best-selling models captured only 21% of the global smartphone volumes.