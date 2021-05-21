Turkey says WhatsApp will drop data collection update after probe
In January, WhatsApp updated its terms of service, allowing Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, triggering a backlash in Turkey and a probe by the Competition Board. "WhatsApp conveyed to us that the update in question involving data sharing would not be imposed on any users in Turkey, including those who approved it," the board said in a statement.
"WhatsApp conveyed to us that the update in question involving data sharing would not be imposed on any users in Turkey, including those who approved it," the board said in a statement. WhatsApp's move had caused many to migrate to other messaging apps like Turkey's domestic BiP, a unit of Turkcell, Signal, and Telegram.
Turkey's government has imposed new restrictions and fines on social media companies since it passed a law in July it says bolsters local oversight of foreign firms. Critics, however, say the law stifles dissent from Turks who have moved to online platforms as Ankara tightened its grip on mainstream media.
