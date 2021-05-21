Greece sees tourism traffic at 50% of 2019 levels this year - spokeswoman
21-05-2021
Greece expects tourist arrivals this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.
"We can expect a traffic at 50% of 2019 levels," Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told Greek website newsbomb.gr.
Greece, which relies on tourism for a fifth of its economy, suffered its worst tourism season in decades in 2020 with just 7 million tourists and 4 billion euros in revenues, down from a record 33 million visitors and 18 billion euros in revenues in 2019.
