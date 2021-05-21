Left Menu

Pakistan hands over 3 domestically-manufactured JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Nigeria

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:10 IST
Pakistan hands over 3 domestically-manufactured JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Nigeria
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan on Friday officially handed over to the Nigerian Air Force three domestically-made JF-17 Thunder fighter jets manufactured in collaboration with China.

The fighter aircraft manufactured by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex were inducted at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Air Force base in Makurdi, Nigeria, to mark the 57th anniversary of the country's air force, according to an official statement here.

Minister of Defence of Nigeria Maj Gen (Rtd) Bashir Magashi and Pakistan Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali attended the ceremony.

Magashi expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for meeting Nigeria's security challenges.

Air Marshal Ali said the event was a historical landmark for Pakistan's JF-17 program and reflected strong military cooperation and trust between the two nations.

JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight, multi-role fighter aircraft. China has developed the technology for the jet.

