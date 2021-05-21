Left Menu

TCS launches co-innovation centre at Amsterdam

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:14 IST
TCS launches co-innovation centre at Amsterdam
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Serviceshas launched TCS Pace Port Amsterdam, a co-innovation and advanced research centre.

Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers, Pace Port Amsterdam will serve as a hub for TCS teams to co- innovate with European customers, a TCS statement said on Friday.

''The centre will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions'', it said.

Pace Port Amsterdam is the third co-innovation centre by TCS, after New York and Tokyo, in a global network of physical-digital innovation hubs.

''TCS believes that collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners can help companies realise their purpose and build a greater future,''saidSapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head, TCS Europe.

''Our new Pace Port at Amsterdam will serve as a European innovation hub that helps our clients build long-term sustainability,which is a core driver of purposeful business.'' ''The global network of TCS Pace Ports ignites collaborative experimentation, research, rapid product prototyping, and continuous learning pushing current boundaries and driving business transformations through the application of cutting-edge digital technologies'', the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021