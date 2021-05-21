Left Menu

Google to open its first physical retail store

Tech giant Google recently revealed that it would be opening its first-ever physical retail store in New York City this summer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:18 IST
Google to open its first physical retail store
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech giant Google recently revealed that it would be opening its first-ever physical retail store in New York City this summer. According to Mashable, located at 15th and 9th Streets, the Chelsea location will host "an extensive selection of products made by Google," including Nests, Pixel phones, Fitbit devices, and much more.

Like any other tech product store, the Google store will also have its own experts on hand to help troubleshoot issues with products and host their how-to demonstrations. Google said in a blog post that its main motivation for opening the store is to let customers experience Google hardware before buying. However, recognising that the pandemic has altered how most people shop, the Google store will also have handy pickup options and an online presence, which is now live at GoogleStore.com.

Considering the plethora of competing Apple Stores, it's a little surprising that a physical Google store hasn't existed until now. Though, it would be interesting to know what catchy name will Google come up with for its resident experts and to measure up to Apple's Genius Bar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021