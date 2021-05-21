BRICS Astronomy Working Group recommends networking of existing telescopes

The BRICS Astronomy Working Group has recommended networking of telescopes in member countries and creating a regional data network.

Under the science, technology and innovation track of the BRICS 2021 calendar, India hosted the seventh meeting of BRICS Astronomy Working Group (BAWG) as well as astronomers from these countries on online mode from May 19 and 20.

Advertisement

In the BAWG meeting, the delegates agreed to develop a flagship project in this area. It witnessed participation from all five BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- with more than 50 participants, including researchers, academicians and government officials.

The members of the working group also indicated future directions of research in this area such as building network of intelligent telescope and data network, study of transient astronomical phenomena in universe, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning application to process the voluminous data generated due to enhance multi-wavelength telescope observatory.

''The delegates deliberated on strategic and operational matters and recommended the networking of existing telescopes in BRICS countries and creating regional data network. They agreed to develop a flagship project in this area,” the DST said.

From the Indian side, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, and the DST coordinated the meeting. The BAWG, which provides a platform for BRICS member countries to collaborate in the field of astronomy, recommended that the focal points in each country should present the scientific results of the work being carried out in each country. This will help seek funding support to realise the flagship project whenever funding opportunity announced by BRICS funding agencies. BAWG noted the importance of enhancing collaboration among astronomers from the BRICS countries, it added.

S K Varshney, head of international cooperation division of the DST, presented India's perspectives and lead scientific researchers from each BRICS country presented their country report highlighting research activities and research infrastructure they have created.

India has assumed the BRICS Presidency from January 2021, about 100 events, including ministerial level meetings, senior official meetings, and sectorial meetings/conferences, will be organised as part of BRICS 2021 calendar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)