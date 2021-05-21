Left Menu

Obama, Longoria join vaccine social media chat

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:16 IST
Obama, Longoria join vaccine social media chat
Former President Barack Obama and actor Eva Longoria are joining a social media chat next week about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic's effects on women, particularly women of colour.

Made to Save, the United State of Women, Supermajority and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are hosting Monday's event on Facebook Live.

Organisers say the event is part of a week of activity designed to address concerns among women about the vaccines and to encourage women to get vaccinated and to help others get their shots, too.

Made to Save is a national public education campaign working to build public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines. Made to Save and United State of Women are part of Civic Nation, which is chaired by Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

