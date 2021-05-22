South Korea, U.S. agreed to work together on Taiwan -Moon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 04:01 IST
The United States and South Korea will work together more closely to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"As for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, we agreed how important that region is, especially considering the special characteristics between China and Taiwan," Moon told reporters at a joint news conference with Biden. "We just decided to work more closely on this matter going forward."
