OnePlus 6 / 6T get May 2021 security patch with latest update

The OxygenOS 10.3.11 update brings along the May 2021 Android security patch, bug fixes and improved system stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 07:33 IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The OxygenOS 10.3.11 update brings along the May 2021 Android security patch, bug fixes and improved system stability.

The update is rolling out in batches, hence it will be received by a limited number of users initially. The OTA will have a broader rollout in a few days if there are no critical bugs, OnePlus said in a post on the community forums.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update:

System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.05
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under the phone's Settings > System > System Update.

Late last month, OnePlus confirmed that the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta version for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will be released at the end of August 2021. The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T were released in May 2018 and October 2018, respectively, with OxygenOS based on Android Oreo and Android Pie, respectively.

OnePlus 6: Key Specs

Display: 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Memory: 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM | 4 GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Battery: 3300mAh

Camera: Front: 16MP Sony IMX 371 | Rear: 16MP Sony IMX519 + 20MP Sony IMX376K

OnePlus 6T: Key Specs

Display: 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Memory: 6GB / 8GB / 10GB LPDDR4X RAM | 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Battery: 3700 mAh

Camera: Front: 16MP Sony IMX 371 | Rear: 16MP Sony IMX519 + 20MP Sony IMX376K

