China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A remote-controlled Chinese motorized rover drove down the ramp of a landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of the Red Planet, making China the first nation to orbit, land, and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to Mars.

Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to a post on the rover's official Chinese social media account.

