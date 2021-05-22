Left Menu

Govt asks social media platforms to remove content mentioning 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

22-05-2021
Govt asks social media platforms to remove content mentioning 'Indian variant' of coronavirus
The government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content on their platform which mentions or refers to the term 'Indian variant' of coronavirus, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation around COVID-19.

Digital platforms said they have received the latest advisory.

On Friday, the IT ministry wrote to all social media platforms emphasizing that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not associated the term ''Indian Variant'' with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports. A notice issued in this regard by the IT ministry states that a ''false statement'' is being circulated online that implies that an 'Indian variant' of coronavirus is spreading across the countries.

The IT ministry said the matter has already been clarified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 12, 2021, through a press statement.

The social media platforms have been asked to ''remove all the content that names, refers to, or implies 'Indian variant' of coronavirus from your platform immediately''. Previously, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had issued advisories regarding curbing false news/misinformation concerning coronavirus on social media platforms.

India is one of the biggest markets for digital platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter. As per data cited by the government, recently, the country has 53 crores of WhatsApp users, 44.8 crores of YouTube users, 41 crores of Facebook users, while 21 crores use Instagram and 1.75 crores are on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the government had introduced guidelines to curb the misuse of social media platforms.

