Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Skygazers are in for a wonderful treat next week as three celestial events are happening at the same time. May's supermoon is happening with this year's only total lunar eclipse and Blood Moon on May 26th.

According to NASA, the moon will be fully illuminated on Wednesday, May 26th, at 6:13 a.m. CDT. This full moon is also known as the Flower Moon because this is the time when spring flowers appear. The Flower Moon will have the nearest approach to Earth, making it appear as the largest Full Moon of the year, hence the name supermoon.

To simply put it, when the Moon makes the nearest approach to Earth, at the same time as it is full, it is called a supermoon.

May's supermoon is not just about brightness and size, it's about the color too. Yes, the moon will take on a blood-red color, commonly referred to as a Blood Moon. On May 26th, the Moon will pass completely through the Earth's dark shadow and the total lunar eclipse will occur. During this event, Earth's atmosphere filters the sunlight as it passes, softening the edge of the planet's shadow and giving the Moon a rusty appearance.

Where and when will the lunar eclipse be visible?

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will last for about 15 minutes - from 4:11 - 4:26 a.m. PDT. It will be visible near moonset in the western continental United States and Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, and southern Chile and Argentina. Along the Asian Pacific Rim, the total eclipse will be visible just after moonrise.

The partial eclipse, which takes place as the Moon moves into and out of Earth's shadow, will start at 2:45 A.M. PDT and end at 5:53 A.M. PDT. It will be visible from the eastern United States and Canada just before the Moon sets in the morning, and from India, Nepal, western China, Mongolia, and eastern Russia just after the Moon rises in the evening.

In eastern Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, skygazers will see both the total and the partial eclipse.