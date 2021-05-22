Clubhouse now available on Play Store, early users claim it's broken

The audio social media platform Clubhouse, which was launched as an iOS-exclusive audio-chat platform back in September 2020, is now available for Android users in India and other parts of the world. That being said, according to Mashable, those who want to sign up, still need an invite, either from an iOS user or a fellow user of the Android version. Once invited, the sign-up process thereon will be smooth sailing.

However, Android users who've tried to sign up have reported that the verification process hasn't been working as advertised and people aren't happy about it. A lot of disappointed users have made their unhappiness known on the Play Store review section. A number of them reported in the reviews section claiming that they haven't been receiving verification codes and when they try re-entering their phone numbers, they're either told that the number entered is incorrect or not supported.

To be fair to Clubhouse, this is a public beta and not quite the stable release of the app on Android, but the company should get working to fixing these elements within the app quickly before they lose more users. As a platform, Clubhouse has been a super popular social media space in 2021, as more people are gradually let into what has traditionally been a fairly exclusive marketplace of ideas.

Though, it seems Clubhouse's popularity has diminished over the past few months. As per Mashable, Clubhouse had 2 million downloads in January, and while it went up to more than 9.5 million in February. Downloads have since dipped, with downloads in March dropping to 2.7 million followed by a further dip in April, when downloads dropped to below a million. (ANI)

