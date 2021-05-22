Science News Roundup: China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet

A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of Mars, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to the Red Planet. Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to the rover's official Chinese social media account.

