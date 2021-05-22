Science News Roundup: China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet
Advertisement
A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of Mars, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to the Red Planet. Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to the rover's official Chinese social media account.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air
Marseille loses 1-0 and drops points in Europa League chase
MNCs avoid sponsorship questions amid calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Debris from China's biggest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean; NASA criticises Beijing's handling
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through planet's thin air