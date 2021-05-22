Left Menu

Spotify to be available for offline listening to Apple Watch users

Are you one of those who want to leave your phone at home when going for a jog but cannot as you are a music lover too? If so, then the new Spotify-Apple deal might be a reason for your rejoice!

22-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Are you one of those who want to leave your phone at home when going for a jog but cannot as you are a music lover too? If so, then the new Spotify-Apple deal might be a reason for your rejoice! Tech Crunch reported that the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify, on Saturday (local time) announced that it is finally making offline music listening available for the Apple smartwatch users- which no doubt been one of its most requested features.

From now, the premium subscribers of the music app can download music and podcasts to their watch for offline listening. That means users will be able to leave their phone at home when they go for a jog. The new feature works more or less like standard downloading and sharing. Tech Crunch has learnt that users can click the three ellipses next to an album, playlist or podcast and click 'Download to Apple Watch'. Once downloaded; green arrows will populate next to the title. One can pair the headphones with the watch and stream the downloaded data directly from the wearable device.

Apple already has its inbuilt music feature- Apple Music which is one of the biggest competitors of Spotify in its category. On a related note, Apple Music is already available to stream music offline on the watch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

