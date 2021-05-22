Left Menu

Hacker leaks Domino's customer data; firm says financial information safe

As per cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, people who have access to a portal developed by the hacker are using it to spy on customers by checking their location along with order date and time. When contacted, Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Dominos, said the company had recently experienced a security incident but no financial details of customers have been breached.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:17 IST
Hacker leaks Domino's customer data; firm says financial information safe
As per cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, people who have access to a portal developed by the hacker are using it to spy on customers by checking their location along with order date and time. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A hacker has allegedly leaked customer data of pizza brand Domino's, according to information shared by a cybersecurity expert. The company has admitted to the data breach, but said customers' financial information remains safe. As per cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, people who have access to a portal developed by the hacker are using it to spy on customers by checking their location along with order date and time.

''Data of 18 crore orders of Domino's India has become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc,'' Rajaharia tweeted. When contacted, Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino's, said the company had recently experienced a security incident but no financial details of customers have been breached. ''Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact.

''As a policy, we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,'' the company spokesperson said. Rajaharia said the hacker has created a search engine for the database which is being misused by people. ''The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy,'' Rajaharia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021