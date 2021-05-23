Odd News Roundup: Spanish chef gives thumbs up to a robot-made paella

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ole! Spanish chef gives thumbs up to a robot-made paella

Advertisement

Can a robot cook a paella as tasty as that made by a Spanish chef? Yes it can, according to a master chef who tried it. Spanish company BR5 has developed a robot that can cook one of the national cuisine's most world-renowned dishes. The product has already provoked the interest of some hotel chains and resorts outside Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)