Left Menu

OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro get May 2021 security patch with new update

Speaking of the improvements, the update improves the loading speed of previewing pictures in the Gallery app as well as the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and 4G network communication. As for the fixes, the occasional issue that the Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls has been fixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 07:14 IST
OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro get May 2021 security patch with new update
The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.1.1. Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.1.1. The OTA brings a couple of fixes and improvements to both the devices while bumping up their Android security patch level to May 2021.

Speaking of the improvements, the update improves the loading speed of previewing pictures in the Gallery app as well as the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and 4G network communication. As for the fixes, the occasional issue that the Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls has been fixed.

In the camera app, the update has fixed the abnormal issue when zooming in macro mode as well as the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update:

System

  • Improved the system fluency
  • Fixed the occasional issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Shelf

  • Improved the swiping experience of Shelf

Gallery

  • Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures

Phone

  • Fixed the occasional issue that incoming call interface delays to display
  • Fixed the occasionally abnormal display issue when making a call

Camera

  • Fixed the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work
  • Fixed the abnormal issue with the camera when zooming in macro mode
  • Fixed the abnormal issue with some buttons when taking pictures continuously in Nightscape mode

Network

  • Improved 4G network communication
  • Improved the stability of Wi-Fi connection

The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 is rolling out in batches and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs, OnePlus wrote in a post on the Community forums.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can manually check for it by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > System Update.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021