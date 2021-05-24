(Updated) OnePlus 7 and 7T series gets May 2021 security patch with new update

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.1.1. The OTA brings a couple of fixes and improvements to both the devices while bumping up their Android security patch level to May 2021.

Speaking of the improvements, the update improves the loading speed of previewing pictures in the Gallery app as well as the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and 4G network communication. As for the fixes, the occasional issue that the Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls has been fixed.

Advertisement

In the camera app, the update has fixed the abnormal issue when zooming in macro mode as well as the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update:

System

Improved the system fluency

Fixed the occasional issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Shelf

Improved the swiping experience of Shelf

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures

Phone

Fixed the occasional issue that incoming call interface delays to display

Fixed the occasionally abnormal display issue when making a call

Camera

Fixed the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work

Fixed the abnormal issue with the camera when zooming in macro mode

Fixed the abnormal issue with some buttons when taking pictures continuously in Nightscape mode

Network

Improved 4G network communication

Improved the stability of Wi-Fi connection

The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 is rolling out in batches and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs, OnePlus wrote in a post on the Community forums.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can manually check for it by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > System Update.

Update: The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are also receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update. The changelog is the same as the OnePlus 7 series.