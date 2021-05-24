Samsung Smart Monitor series now available globally with new features, sizes

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its new Smart Monitor lineup which debuted in November 2020 as the world's first do-it-all screen designed for making working and learning from home seamless.

The Smart Monitor lineup is now available in additional sizes, color options and enhanced smart features. Previously, the series was available in two sizes:

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (32-inch) with UHD display

with UHD display Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (32-inch and 27-inch) with FHD display

The Samsung Smart Monitor expanded lineup includes:

Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (43-inch) with 4K UHD display, HDR10 and a solar-powered remote made from recycled plastic for enhanced sustainability

with 4K UHD display, HDR10 and a solar-powered remote made from recycled plastic for enhanced sustainability Samsung Smart Monitor M5 27-inch and 32-inch in White color

in color Samsung Smart Monitor M5 24 with FHD display

The new smart features onboard the Samsung Smart Monitor lineup include:

TV Plus - provides a variety of 100% free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up required

provides a variety of 100% free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up required Universal Guide - offers content recommendations based on an analysis of the user's preferences and viewing patterns, meaning you will get fully personalized suggestions on popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video

- offers content recommendations based on an analysis of the user's preferences and viewing patterns, meaning you will get fully personalized suggestions on popular apps such as Netflix, Voice assistants - In addition to Samsung's Bixby, Samsung Smart Monitors now support other voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

- In addition to Samsung's Bixby, Samsung Smart Monitors now support other voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Remote Access - This feature will be updated to PC on Screen in June to enable simple and secure connectivity between the Smart Monitor and external PCs for improved usability.

"" width="850" height="650" />

Image Credit: Samsung

With Samsung DeX, users can enjoy a complete desktop experience by connecting their Smart Monitor with their mobile devices. Further, the Samsung Smart Monitor lineup also supports WiFi and Microsoft 365 applications, enabling users to view and edit documents and conveniently save them on the cloud even without a PC connection.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Smart Monitor features multiple ports including a USB Type-C port, HDMI ports and Bluetooth 4.2. The display allows users to connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting, Screen Mirroring or Apple AirPlay 2.