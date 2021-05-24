DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

Chinese tech giant DJI has launched a brand new educational drone - RoboMaster TT Tello Talent - that has been specifically designed to enhance and amplify students' talent and skills in robotics and AI technology.

Developed by DJI Education, a newly-established division of DJI, the RoboMaster TT adds a plethora of powerful capabilities to its predecessor, the Tello EDU. The latter can be upgraded with the RoboMaster TT extension kit.

Advertisement

The DJI RoboMaster TT is available for purchase for a retail price of USD239 and is used with other RoboMaster-series products, including RoboMaster S1 and RoboMaster EP.

The RoboMaster TT was specifically designed to appeal to students while cultivating knowledge in AI robotics, programming in a fun, easily digestible and hands-on time which is crucial for applying real-world knowledge. Jianrong Gao, head of DJI Education

Specifications and features

Under the hood, the DJI RoboMaster TT features a powerful ESP32 microcontroller board that provides the Arduino and Micro Python open source programming environments and supports the Arduino, Micro Python, graphical programming, and multiple offline programming methods.

Students can control the light color and flashing frequency of the TT's programmable RGB 256 all-color LED light and display simple shapes, animations and letter scrolling effects on an 8×8 red-and-blue LED dot-matrix screen via graphical programming, Python, Arduino and other programming methods.

In addition, advanced students can program the swarm to fly custom maneuvers and formations with simple coding languages such as Scratch, Swift and Python using the new swarm software.

Image Credit: DJI

The drone integrates a single-point ToF sensor - with a maximum measurement distance of 1.2 meters - that enables environment detection and intelligent obstacle avoidance. It supports photo resolution of 2592x1936 (5MP) and 1280x720p for videos.

The new 5.8-GHz Wi-Fi module features a lower signal transmission delay and better anti-signal-interference performance for a smoother experience.

As far as safety is concerned, the DJI RoboMaster TT incorporates a number of physical and software protection methods including blade protection, precise hovering, and low-battery alarming.