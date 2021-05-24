Realme X7 Max 5G India launch happening on 31st May

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be launched in India on 31st May at 12:30 PM, the company confirmed in a tweet on Monday. The phone is touted as India's first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor.

Realme has already confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. These include:

8.4mm slim | weight: 179g

FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 1000nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate

6nm Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor

50W fast-charging technology that is claimed to deliver 50% charge in just 16 minutes

Rear Camera: 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro lens

Colors: Aurora, Silver and Black

According to recent reports, the Realme X7 Max 5G will carry similar specifications as the Realme GT Neo which debuted in China late last month. This means the Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned single punch hole that houses a 16MP selfie camera.

The Dimensity 1200 processor will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 in-built storage. The device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging capability and run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will house a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system. Other features will likely include an in-display fingerprint sensor; Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.