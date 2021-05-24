Left Menu

Samsung announces bigger, smaller versions of its TV-like Smart Monitor

Samsung's Smart Monitor range is expanding with newer versions. The company's line of Tizen-powered smart computer displays now includes a 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5, marking the biggest and smallest Smart Monitors to be made available to date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:55 IST
Samsung announces bigger, smaller versions of its TV-like Smart Monitor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Samsung's Smart Monitor range is expanding with newer versions. The company's line of Tizen-powered smart computer displays now includes a 43-inch 4K M7 model as well as a 24-inch 1080p M5, marking the biggest and smallest Smart Monitors to be made available to date. As per The Verge, the M7 series now includes 43-inch and 32-inch 4K options. The M5 series uses 1080p panels and comes in 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch sizes. Samsung is also introducing a white version of the 27-inch and 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor.

The company has not announced the pricing yet for the new models, but for context, the 32-inch M7 was released at USD 399.99 while the 27-inch M5 was USD 229.99, so you can probably expect prices slightly above and below those two extremes. Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor last year and describes it as a "do-it-all" display designed for both work and entertainment. The screens have built-in speakers and smart TV functionality through Samsung's Tizen platform, meaning one can run video apps like Netflix directly on the device, as well as remote desktop access and productivity software like Office 365.

The Smart Monitors have a remote control that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, and there is also wireless support for DeX, Samsung's desktop-style environment that runs on Galaxy smartphones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021