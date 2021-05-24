Huawei founder urges software push to counter U.S. sanctions
Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:52 IST
Founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Ren Zhengfei has called on staff at the company to "dare to lead the world" in software as the company seeks growth beyond hardware operations crippled by U.S. sanctions.
In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Ren said the company is focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally "outside of U.S. control and we will have greater independence and autonomy".
