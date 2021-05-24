Left Menu

BBC to review its governance after Princess Diana inquiry

"As a Board, we believe that the BBC is a different organization today, with different and stronger governance, as well as improved processes," the board said in a statement. "Nevertheless, Lord Dyson’s report speaks to historic failings of oversight and these should be reflected upon.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:32 IST
BBC to review its governance after Princess Diana inquiry
The BBC board said on Monday it would carry out a review to check the effectiveness of the publicly-funded broadcaster's editorial policies and governance after a damning report into how it secured a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. "As a Board, we believe that the BBC is a different organization today, with different and stronger governance, as well as improved processes," the board said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, Lord Dyson's report speaks to historic failings of oversight and these should be reflected upon. We must not just assume that mistakes of the past cannot be repeated today – we must make sure that this is the case."

