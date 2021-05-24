Iraqi Asad base, where US forces work, attacked with rocket - U.S. Coalition

Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts the U.S. and other international forces, was attacked with a rocket on Monday, but no one was hurt, a coalition spokesman said.

U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 1:35 p.m. (1035 GMT). He said the damage was being assessed.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday's attack.

